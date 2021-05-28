2022 CG Jayden Epps Lining Up Visits

Two months before the NCAA announced that sports would return to normal recruiting calendars on June 1, Jayden Epps didn’t see a realistic opportunity for him to take the traditional route with his recruitment process.

The NCAA had already extended the dead period eight times over the past year, the transfer portal was bursting at the seams and he had a school in Providence that he’d visited and felt comfortable with, so he pulled the trigger on the commitment.

But once he learned that visits were a go, Epps decided to reopen his recruitment “to get the full experience of the recruiting process.”

“This is something that you only get to experience once in your life,” Epps said. “I work really hard, and I want to be able to know for sure that I made the best decision for me. That means being able to see different campuses and cultures and compare things like that. That’s a really important part of it. At this point, I’m just open to whoever wants to get involved.”

Epps certainly isn’t lacking for suitors.

Kansas, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Illinois, Georgetown, Xavier and Connecticut, among many others, have jumped in for the 6-foot-1 combo guard. North Carolina is the latest school to reach out to Epps, while Providence also remains in contention.

“I haven’t lined up visit dates yet, but I know I’ll be taking an official to Kansas and Illinois for sure,” Epps said. “I’m still trying to figure out the rest right now.”

Last season, Epps dominated the competition to the tune of 28 points a game for the Bulldogs. When the pandemic sidelined the summer circuit, Epps concentrated on individual workouts and strengthened his all-around game.

Last fall, he led the Seen Circuit, an elite league in Virginia, in scoring at 26 points a game.

This spring, Epps is averaging 17 points a game for Team Loaded (Va.) on the adidas circuit.

“I’m just trying to prepare myself as much as possible for the next level,” Epps said. “Now that I’m going through the process again, I want to be as ready as possible when I get to college so the most important thing for me is to get better. That takes care of everything.”