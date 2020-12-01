SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Trevor Keels Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Trevor Keels
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
School: Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI
Schools of Interest: Virginia, Duke, Michigan, Villanova and Ohio State, among others.

Frame: Big and strong build with plenty of room to add even more lean muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Keels is slippery from the wing, using his quick speed bursts to blow by defenders and his elite footwork to maneuver around the court. Keels is agile and is adept at using his strength to finish through contact. 

Instincts: Keels is tactical with his approach on the offensive end. He not only recognizes situational mismatches; he also has the skill set to exploit them on all three levels. Keels is a playmaker and an underrated passer with a high basketball IQ. 

Polish: Keels is most comfortable creating and remaining in attack mode. His ability to efficiently score on all three levels makes him a nightmare matchup for the opposition. Keels’ combination of strength and skill are his greatest assets. 

Bottom Line: Keels is one of the most physically imposing scoring guards in the country. He’ll thrive in an uptempo system but has the ability to excel in the halfcourt because of his ability to get to the line and finish through contact. Keels will be an instant impact player from day one in college. 

