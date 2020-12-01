SI All-American Candidate Trey Alexander Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Trey Alexander

Projected Position: Shooting Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 175 pounds

School: Oklahoma City (Okla.) Heritage Hall

Committed to: Auburn

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.



Athleticism: Alexander is solid athlete who gets to the rim consistently and finishes well through contact. A great combination of motor and body control enables him to dominate from the wing.

Instincts: Alexander has great feel on the wing and is extremely intentional with his movements and decisions on the offensive end. He knows when and how to expose advantages for himself and his teammates and has the versatility to hurt the opposition in different ways.

Polish: Alexander is a hound of a slasher, dicing into the paint through lanes that most players can’t clear. His push-shot is unorthodox mechanically but efficient, and his mentality is to remain in attack mode.

Bottom Line: Alexander is an aggressive guard with good size and a strong skill set. His motor and instincts as a shooting guard will have him contributing for Auburn early and often.