SI All-American Candidate Tyrese Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Tyrese Hunter

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds

School: Racine (Wis.) St. Catherine's

Committed to: Iowa State

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Hunter is a high-flying athlete who dominates using elite quickness and ball-handling skills. Hunter is a shifty guard who creates space and has the strength to finish through contact at the rim.

Instincts: Hunter is always thinking the game multiple plays ahead. He has great feel as a lead guard and is constantly surveying the defense, looking for openings to penetrate to create for himself and his teammates. He hounds the ball defensively and anticipates passing lanes well.

Polish: Hunter has great vision and delivers passes to areas where his teammates are most effective. He’s capable of scoring efficiently on all three levels, and his ball-handling ability and quickness are what make him a headache of a defensive assignment for most guards.

Bottom Line: Hunter is a quick, fast and athletic point guard who has the ability to score on all three levels and plays with a motor that never quits. He has good size and great feel as a floor general. His stock should continue to rise and he’s likely to make an immediate impact at Iowa State.