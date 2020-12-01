SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Tyrese Hunter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PG Tyrese Hunter
Projected Position: Point Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds
School: Racine (Wis.) St. Catherine's
Committed to: Iowa State

Frame: Lean and built frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Hunter is a high-flying athlete who dominates using elite quickness and ball-handling skills. Hunter is a shifty guard who creates space and has the strength to finish through contact at the rim.

Instincts: Hunter is always thinking the game multiple plays ahead. He has great feel as a lead guard and is constantly surveying the defense, looking for openings to penetrate to create for himself and his teammates. He hounds the ball defensively and anticipates passing lanes well. 

Polish: Hunter has great vision and delivers passes to areas where his teammates are most effective. He’s capable of scoring efficiently on all three levels, and his ball-handling ability and quickness are what make him a headache of a defensive assignment for most guards. 

Bottom Line: Hunter is a quick, fast and athletic point guard who has the ability to score on all three levels and plays with a motor that never quits. He has good size and great feel as a floor general. His stock should continue to rise and he’s likely to make an immediate impact at Iowa State.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Ike Cornish Highlights and Evaluation

Ike Cornish is a shooting guard prospect from Legacy Early College in Greenville, S.C. Cornish is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Quincy Allen Highlights and Evaluation

Quincy Allen is a small forward prospect from Maret School in Washington, D.C. Allen is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Johnathan Lawson Highlights and Evaluation

Johnathan Lawson is a small forward prospect from Wooddale High School in Memphis, Tenn. Lawson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Reese Dixon-Waters Highlights and Evaluation

Reese Dixon-Waters is a shooting guard prospect from St. Bernard High School in Los Angeles, Calif. Dixon-Waters is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Caleb Furst Highlights and Evaluation

Caleb Furst is a power forward prospect from Blackhawk Christian School in Fort Wayne, Ind. Furst is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate JD Davison Highlights and Evaluation

JD Davison is a point guard prospect from Calhoun School in Letohatchee, Ala. Davison is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate A.J. Griffin Highlights and Evaluation

A.J. Griffin is a small forward prospect from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y. Griffin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jalen Duren Highlights and Evaluation

Jalen Duren is a center prospect from Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Duren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate DJ Wagner Highlights and Evaluation

DJ Wagner is a point guard prospect from Camden High School in Camden, N.J. Wagner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Amari Bailey Highlights and Evaluation

Amari Bailey is a shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Bailey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American