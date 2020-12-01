SI All-American Candidate Zaon Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Zaon Collins

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 165 pounds

School: Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman

Committed to: UNLV

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Collins is a shifty point guard who uses his quickness and speed to get wherever he wants on the court whenever he wants to get there. His footwork and agility are exceptional and he has the ability to finish through contact.

Instincts: Collins is a natural point guard who thinks the game multiple plays ahead. His speed allows him to get into the lane at will, and he makes the right basketball play for himself or his teammates once there. Collins also plays passing lanes well.

Polish: Collins is adept at anticipating the next move on either end of the floor. He controls pace, a key skill as a floor general, and makes teammates better. His jump shot has improved, but his blow-by ability and his vision makes him dominant on the offensive end.

Bottom Line: Collins is a speedy point guard with a high basketball IQ and scoring ability on all three levels. He’s a feisty defender and runs the team exceptionally well. Those traits will transfer well at the next level and should have him contributing at UNLV from day one.