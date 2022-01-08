2022 Adidas All-American Bowl Top Performers

The buzz around the field after the game was largely surrounding Jackson State's newest commit, Kevin Coleman Jr., who is our number one slot receiver on the SI99. Coleman Jr.'s commitment to Deion Sanders' Tigers capped off a streak of otherwise predictable commitments.

While both teams came out to play, it was the West that showed up. Led by our #1 quarterback in the SI99, Clemson commits Cade Clubnik, along with a great showing from the west defensive line and wide receiver CJ Williams, the west team was in control from start to finish. Here are our top performers from both sidelines.

Cade Klubnik - Quarterback (West)

One word comes to mind when evaluating Klubnik’s game. Intangibles. The savvy gunslinger doesn’t just quarterback his offense, he leads his team. He took the majority of the snaps for the west team. He threw accurate deep balls, converted with his legs when he needed to, and distributed the football accordingly with his lightning-fast release. Klubnik has everything. Prowess, power, touch, and best of all intangibles. His team gravitated around him, we think this was a big reason the West won, because they had a clear leader.

CJ Williams - Wide Receiver (west)

CJ Williams was the difference-maker for the west. He scored the first points of the game on a Klubnik deep-ball and physicality shined through even against some of the best defensive backs in the country. And after committing to USC in the first quarter, Williams kept on cooking with a couple more catches to wrap up one of the best performances of the day on either side.

Nic Caraway - Edge (West)

Caraway was the top performer on a west team defensive line that dominated from start to finish. Whether it was winning off the edge or looping for a stunt, Caraway was everywhere the ball was. He finished the game with a couple of quarterback sacks to his name.

Mykel Williams - Edge (West)

Williams was used across the defensive line today, both on the interior and out on the edge. His power is too much for some of the best linemen in the country, but his motor today was impressive as well. He played with his hair on fire. His feet never stop firing, allowing him to take full advantage of an enormous frame. Williams definitely has the opportunity to come into Georgia and be a difference-maker in his first season.

Devin Moore - Cornerback (West)

Moore capped off a solid week of practice with a great performance in the game against receivers like Kevin Coleman Jr. and Rayshon Luke. Apart from his interception, Moore stood out because of his ability to run receivers off their path. He displayed fantastic football IQ and clearly has the athleticism to match the best wide receivers in the country.