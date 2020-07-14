SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Adonai Mitchell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: WR Adonai Mitchell
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds 
School: Nashville (Tenn.) Cane Ridge
Committed to: Georgia

Frame: Long and thin. Average definition. Narrow torso and through midsection. Straight lower half. 

Athleticism: Slightly faster than quick athlete with urgency in his releases off line. Above-average stride to climb on top of off-coverage. Solid functional strength in route phase. Prefers to use a speed cut at break points. Natural to use eyes to track throws and can execute over-shoulder hauls via good body control. Solid RAC skills and runs with fair strength and contact balance to take advantage of leaky-yardage tacklers in secondary. 

Instincts: Release plan features a basic launch versus off-alignments, while flashing a dead-leg release versus press. Decent mental processing in route phase. Subtly will alter his stem to avoid traffic. Has savvy to use to his hands to work himself into advantageous positioning in crowds to win catch points. Appears to have a large strike zone with natural ability to attack balls with his mitts. Shows solid awareness of initial defender/safety after catch. 

Polish: Aligns as No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in various 2x2 and 3x1 sets. Also frequently plays wildcat QB. Route tree currently consists of a post, vert, sluggo, seam, wheel, did and out. Must add mass and strength. Needs to expand release plan and improve his ability to manipulate his route tempos while working in blind spots. 

Bottom Line: Mitchell played in Texas earlier in his high school career, yet now has made a name for himself in the Volunteer State. He has solid length, speed and body control. At this point, Mitchell appears best suited to be play the Z-receiver position for an offense with a good emphasis on a 3-step and 5-step passing game.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American