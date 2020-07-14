SI All-American Candidate Ahmari Harvey Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Ahmari Harvey
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds 
Position: Safety 
School: Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University 
Schools of Interest: Florida State, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among others. 
Projected Position: Safety 

Frame: Defined arms with a tight and narrow torso. Straight lower base and slender calves. 

Athleticism: Posted a long jump mark of nearly 23-feet-2-inches last year, and also clocked a 4.34 short shuttle. Quicker than fast athlete with solid hip fluidity and transition quickness. Shows good turn-and-run ability from the post and boundary. Has ideal range and excellent ball skills, which are aided by his superb leap timing at catch points. Has a deceptive thump at collision points as a tackler. 

Instincts: Natural feel when playing in the post with good plant-and-drive to squeeze downhill. Solid recognition and anticipation versus route combinations. Maintains himself in hip pocket of man when in semi-trail. Classic ball hawk who will undercut routes to insert himself in passing lanes. Solid blitz timing and will declare late. 

Polish: Typically aligns as a field safety, though has some experience in boundary. Also is comfortable as classic single-high/MOF-safety in cover-1 and cover-3 concepts. Must add bulk to his frame to hold up as a reliable tackler for college game. Hi hat and hops at times on back end. Instincts and transition quickness compensate for limited long speed. 

Bottom Line: Harvey is a classic ball-hawking safety whose game is based around his instincts, transition quickness and fantastic ball skills. He turns into a receiver when playing the ball in flight, though is willing to squeeze the line from depth versus the run when needed. The Sunshine State prospect isn’t the biggest, but he projects well as the post-player in a secondary with cover-1 and cover-3 coverage concepts.

