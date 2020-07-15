SI All-American Candidate Ahmonte Watkins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Ahmonte Watkins

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Reserve (La.) Riverside Academy

Schools of Interest: Arizona, Maryland, Arkansas, Miami, Kentucky, Houston, Colorado, Louisville and Mississippi State, among others.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact build with muscular chest and shoulders. Adequate length with well-proportioned muscle mass in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Two-sport standout with considerable track and field success as a sprinter, including 10.44 and 21.56-second personal records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, respectively. Easy accelerator on the football field with consistent stride and the lower-body power to break arm tackles. Comfortable in the receiving and return game.

Instincts: Few in the nation hit the whole with the effectiveness as Watkins, but there is some wiggle present as well. Not just a straight-line track guy, but an all-purpose running back who can win with speed and swiftness. Should factor into return game immediately at collegiate level.

Polish: Vision to set up blockers in space with ability to decelerate as needed in changing direction or adjusting to the football as a receiver. Plus hands and enough route running ability out of the backfield or potentially out of the slot down the line. Decisive style compliments natural burst and speed. Could stand to secure football while in traffic.

Bottom Line: Watkins has clear change of pace running back qualities with his combination of speed and comfort in the passing game. While not the most shifty, he can win with a one-cut style and strong lateral ability while getting to top speed in a hurry. As he puts on a bit more weight he will be that much more suited for more than the manufactured touches his game commands.

