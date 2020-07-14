SI All-American Candidate A.J. Green Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: A.J. Green

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 194 pounds

School: Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Position: Running Back

Committed to: Arkansas

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact and low to ground. Seems shorter than listed height. Broad shoulders. Big, muscular arms. Thick, chiseled thighs taper to tightly-wound calves. Likely settles in around 200 pounds.

Athleticism: Effortless top-end speed. Accomplished track athlete with personal bests of 10.38 and 21.46 in 100 and 200 meter dashes, respectively. Impressive lateral agility. Exhibits exceptional balance through contact, aided by low center of gravity.

Instincts: Runs strong. Vision stands out. Knows when to press LOS and push laterally, choosing to attack inside and outside with decisiveness. Routinely makes defenders miss 1-on-1. Capable of multi-step jukes and fakes.

Polish: Patient in backfield as play develops before exploding into space. Follows blockers. Limited experience in passing game, but flashes soft hands and ability to track ball. Diminutive nature could prove issue in pass protection, but strong enough to hold up.

Bottom Line: Green is being recruited at running back and cornerback, but his physical tools and natural talent with the ball make it obvious where he should play at the next level. He should contribute early for Arkansas at running back, perhaps even starting his first two years in Fayetteville. Darkhorse NFL prospect.