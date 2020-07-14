SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate A.J. Green Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: A.J. Green
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 194 pounds
School: Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Position: Running Back
Committed to: Arkansas
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Compact and low to ground. Seems shorter than listed height. Broad shoulders. Big, muscular arms. Thick, chiseled thighs taper to tightly-wound calves. Likely settles in around 200 pounds. 

Athleticism: Effortless top-end speed. Accomplished track athlete with personal bests of 10.38 and 21.46 in 100 and 200 meter dashes, respectively. Impressive lateral agility. Exhibits exceptional balance through contact, aided by low center of gravity. 

Instincts: Runs strong. Vision stands out. Knows when to press LOS and push laterally, choosing to attack inside and outside with decisiveness. Routinely makes defenders miss 1-on-1. Capable of multi-step jukes and fakes. 

Polish: Patient in backfield as play develops before exploding into space. Follows blockers. Limited experience in passing game, but flashes soft hands and ability to track ball. Diminutive nature could prove issue in pass protection, but strong enough to hold up. 

Bottom Line: Green is being recruited at running back and cornerback, but his physical tools and natural talent with the ball make it obvious where he should play at the next level. He should contribute early for Arkansas at running back, perhaps even starting his first two years in Fayetteville. Darkhorse NFL prospect.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American