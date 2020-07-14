SI All-American Candidate Albert Regis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: ATH Albert Regis
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 300 pounds
School: La Porte (Texas)
Schools of Interest: Texas, Minnesota, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss and TCU, among others.

Frame: Unique frame. Compact, with narrow shoulders and chest for position. Solid midsection and taut waist. Big, powerful thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be strength, explosion. 

Athleticism: Extremely coordinated. Moves like player 50 pounds lighter, with excellent speed and quickness for position. Very strong, especially as ball-carrier. Makes real impact offensively at tight end, wide receiver and fullback. Boasts of 4.61 40-yard dash, 400-pound bench; those numbers are likely embellished, but not by much. 

Instincts: Dynamic with ball in hands. Runs through arm tackles, shows natural wiggle and has enough speed to pick up chunks. Great hand-eye coordination; wins jump-ball scenarios. Fast off the ball defensively. Can hold at point of attack against double-teams, or split to wreak havoc in backfield. Rare effectiveness in pursuit; film of him running down skill players. 

Polish: Must focus on single position. Needs to do better job shooting arms as defensive lineman. Lacks pass-rush toolbox; overly reliant on initial quickness, power. Limited size potential remaining in terms of weight. 

Bottom Line: Regis is one of the most gifted all-around athletes in the class of 2021. That reality currently translates better on offense, but his ceiling is highest at defensive line. Don’t be surprised if he plays both ways in sub packages early, ultimately settling in as a disruptive, penetrating defensive tackle with rare versatility. Long way from scraping it, but boasts NFL ceiling.

