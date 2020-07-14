SI All-American Candidate Alexander Honig Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Alexander Honig

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

School: Schwäbisch Hall, Germany

Committed to: TCU

Frame: Long, well-developed frame that appears college ready from a frame and length standpoint.

Athleticism: He moves well for his impressive stature, and he appears to be a natural athlete with durability. The ball leaves his hand smoothly, and he spins a tight spiral.

Instincts: He appears to have a high football IQ and is a field general at the high school level, albeit coming from German football leagues.

Polish: Has a natural throwing motion and makes throws from multiple platforms. He can improve on his ability to drive the ball to the third level at times, as he does not always appear as a total body thrower. His legs coupled with his frame add another dynamic.

Bottom Line: Honig is a naturally athletic quarterback with a college-ready frame and the ability to make throws at all three levels of the field. His legs add another desirable dimension for college coaches. He has room to grow and improve ball placement and velocity, as he works to become a total body quarterback in the states.