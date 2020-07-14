SI All-American Candidate Allan Baugh Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Allan Baugh Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds Position: Defensive End School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Committed to: Colorado Buffaloes Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long, sturdier frame with room to add weight across the upper body. Above-average length relative to build.

Athleticism: Has a quick, crisp get off, and uses it to his advantage. He loves to use inside leverage and speed to win battles. He comes from a wrestling background, so he thrives on physicality and leverage through contact.

Instincts: Flows to the ball well, and he knows when he can leverage an offensive lineman. Can lose position at times trying to gain inside leverage with an aggressive style.

Polish: Did not see a tremendous amount of action last season, as he served in more of a rotation on a loaded prep defense. He should see more time this year. He is a prospect with high upside at a national powerhouse.

Bottom Line: Baugh is a prospect with room to grow physically and mentally. He possesses the frame and quickness to succeed at the college level, and he should be able to take that next step. He uses inside leverage to his advantage, and he should see a lot of his playing time from a 3-5 technique.