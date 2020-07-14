SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Allan Baugh Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Allan Baugh                                                                                                      Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds                                                                                        Position: Defensive End                                                                                                            School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas                                                  Committed to: Colorado Buffaloes                                                                                    Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long, sturdier frame with room to add weight across the upper body. Above-average length relative to build. 

Athleticism: Has a quick, crisp get off, and uses it to his advantage. He loves to use inside leverage and speed to win battles. He comes from a wrestling background, so he thrives on physicality and leverage through contact. 

Instincts: Flows to the ball well, and he knows when he can leverage an offensive lineman. Can lose position at times trying to gain inside leverage with an aggressive style. 

Polish: Did not see a tremendous amount of action last season, as he served in more of a rotation on a loaded prep defense. He should see more time this year. He is a prospect with high upside at a national powerhouse. 

Bottom Line: Baugh is a prospect with room to grow physically and mentally. He possesses the frame and quickness to succeed at the college level, and he should be able to take that next step. He uses inside leverage to his advantage, and he should see a lot of his playing time from a 3-5 technique.

