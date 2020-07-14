SI All-American Candidate Andrel Anthony Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Andrel Anthony

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 165 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: East Lansing (Mich.)

Schools of Interest: Michigan State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver



Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Average width across upper body tapers to skinny waist. Narrow, tightly-wound thighs and calves. Under-developed trunk. Ample room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Smooth. Impressive quickness and overall agility. Makes hard, decisive cuts, firing out with force. Excellent body control in the air and as ball-carrier. Outstanding hands; catch radius provides massive throwing window for quarterbacks. Good speed and burst, but not game-breaking.

Instincts: Keen ability to track ball in air. Knows how to “box out” defenders in jump-ball situations. Dangerous on the ground; routinely makes first defender miss. Savvy route-runner who adjusts track based on coverage.

Polish: Extremely reliable pass-catcher. Accomplished route-runner already, showing nuance in shoulders and hips while stemming. Needs to vary release. Attacks the entire field, lining up in several different spots across formation. Blocking ability largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Anthony’s lack of elite speed and acceleration is his only glaring weakness. Once he fills out his body and further refines his route-running ability, don’t be surprised if he outplays many receivers ranked far ahead of him. Projects as Power-5 difference-maker, with All-Conference ceiling depending on development.