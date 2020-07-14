SI All-American Candidate Anthony Beavers Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Anthony Beavers Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Anthony Beavers
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne
Committed To: USC
Projected Position: Safety   

Frame: Long, lean muscular frame with room to grow, specifically in lower half.

Athleticism: Beavers brings some major thump with him to the ball carrier. He shows flashes of bendy ball-in-the-air athleticism, but he shines when he’s playing near the box. He plays with the intention to clean your clock every chance he gets.

Instincts: Big time downhill playmaker with a nose for the football. Bullets downhill when he hears the crack of the O-line’s pads, but does so with collected, controlled violence. Looks like he’s just as happy to bang heads rather than risk going for a pick.

Polish: Would like to see more true safety play out of curiosity, but his fit at strong safety is solidified. Like him rolling down into hook-curl coverage rather than curl-flat, due to his effectiveness in the box. Added mass in college will be important if he’s to play in the box.

Bottom Line: Beavers is a homegrown SoCal talent with a passion for the game. Physicality is as much of a strength as a lack of coverage polish is evident. Needs more block shedding techniques in his arsenal, since he’ll surely be asked to cover tight ends but there is three-down potential anyway.

