SI All-American Candidate Anthony Tyus III Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Anthony Tyus III

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 207 pounds

School: Portage (Mich.) Portage Northern

Committed to: Northwestern

Frame: Compact and put together. Big shoulders and wide chest. Long, chiseled arms. Thick, powerful thighs and trunk. Carved-up calves. Some room for additional weight, but will likely play below 220 pounds.

Athleticism: Powerful. Shows exceptional strength and balance through contact. Quick feet in short areas, but lacks a degree of wiggle due to size. Good burst, with enough speed to hit the crease and go the distance. Soft hands.

Instincts: Downhill runner. Refuses to go down on the first contact. Breaks arm tackles with ease and will lower shoulder to bowl over defenders. Elusive enough to make tackler miss in the hole; nasty dead leg. Tracks ball well downfield as pass-catcher.

Polish: Good footwork and technique at the exchange. Promising route-runner; needs to work on release when flexed, but shows nuance getting out of breaks. Willing, effective pass blocker.

Bottom Line: Tyus looks like a classic power back, but has enough juice and creativity as a runner to make big plays against Power-5 competition. Ceiling depends on long speed and pass-catching development. Projects as surefire early contributor and eventual feature back for Northwestern.