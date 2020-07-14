SI All-American Candidate Austin Dean Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Austin Dean Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds Position: Linebacker School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep Committed to: Rutgers Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Stockier builds across the shoulders, but he possesses a nice length. Room to add to the trunk.

Athleticism: Relentless off the edge when attacking the passer. Gets to the outside shoulder well and is physical at the point of attack. His track and wrestling background show on tape.

Instincts: Uses his speed and strength to leverage tackles into bad positions and then either goes around or overpowers. He displays high football IQ when attacking the passer and is not overly aggressive setting himself up for someone to get outside or underneath.

Polish: Has to improve his overall stock of pass-rushing moves, and he can over time. As his frame develops, he should be able to add more power moves to create a balanced rush, but right now, he will require some refinement at the next level as a compact pass rusher.

Bottom Line: Dean is a relentless pass rusher who takes pride in his craft and is physical at the point of attack. He needs to add to his frame and improve his overall move set if he wants to take it up a notch at the next level. His length and motor are very desirable for college coaches, and he is a prospect who could excel as an edge rusher or inside linebacker at a Power 5 level with a more complete frame.