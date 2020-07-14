SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Austin Roon Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Austin Roon                                                                                                              Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-3, 210 pounds                                                                                            Position: Linebacker                                                                                                            School: Byron Center (Mich.)                                                                                Committed to: Syracuse                                                                                              Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Long, sturdy frame with room to add a few more pounds over the course of his career. 

Athleticism: Roon has a nose for the football and is a classic linebacker in his run and strike mentality. He closes well and shows solid gap integrity. He continues to add solid weight and will do so over the course of his career, which will make him more effective. 

Instincts: Shows a high football IQ from the linebacker position. He can tend to overflow at times, simply because he reads and reacts well. He obviously spends time in the film room. He will need to improve in coverage. 

Polish: Roon is a prospect who could catch the attention of additional Power Five programs this fall, and he still has room to improve, especially in coverage. He appears to be a true run and strike linebacker with fast flow qualities, but he could fill various roles. 

Bottom Line: Austin Roon is an old school style linebacker that is in your face in a hurry. He gets downhill and strikes when he gets there. He is a natural at the position and loves to be violent. He is a guy who should catch the attention of more Power 5 coaches this fall, especially if he flashes more against the pass.

