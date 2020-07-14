SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Bastian Swinney Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Bastian Swinney                      
Status: SI All-American candidate            
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds                
Position: Guard                                      
School: Minneapolis (Minn.) Edina                  
Committed to: Cal                                    
Projected Position: Guard

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick waist. Average arm length for height. Big, solid lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass. 

Athleticism: Powerful. Boasts play strength of a 300-pounder. Above-average foot speed and lateral quickness. Shows solid overall mobility in space despite tight hips. 

Instincts: Plays to the final whistle. Awesome run blocker. Routinely flattens defenders by firing off-ball in the run game. Plays with natural base; wouldn’t know he’s 6’6. Keeps feet active and chopping when engaged with defenders. 

Polish: Keeps pad level consistently low. Good punch, but also generates power by driving through hips. Inconsistent footwork in pass protection; must develop kick slide. Needs additional weight despite college-ready power. 

Bottom Line: Swinney is a tall, powerful offensive lineman who plays shorter than his height and stronger than his current weight. Lacks natural athleticism to play tackle, but extremely well-suited for guard once additional size comes. Likely multi-year starter for Berkeley.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American