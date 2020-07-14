SI All-American Candidate Bastian Swinney Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bastian Swinney

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds

Position: Guard

School: Minneapolis (Minn.) Edina

Committed to: Cal

Projected Position: Guard

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders and wide chest. Thick waist. Average arm length for height. Big, solid lower half. Plenty of room for additional mass.

Athleticism: Powerful. Boasts play strength of a 300-pounder. Above-average foot speed and lateral quickness. Shows solid overall mobility in space despite tight hips.

Instincts: Plays to the final whistle. Awesome run blocker. Routinely flattens defenders by firing off-ball in the run game. Plays with natural base; wouldn’t know he’s 6’6. Keeps feet active and chopping when engaged with defenders.

Polish: Keeps pad level consistently low. Good punch, but also generates power by driving through hips. Inconsistent footwork in pass protection; must develop kick slide. Needs additional weight despite college-ready power.

Bottom Line: Swinney is a tall, powerful offensive lineman who plays shorter than his height and stronger than his current weight. Lacks natural athleticism to play tackle, but extremely well-suited for guard once additional size comes. Likely multi-year starter for Berkeley.