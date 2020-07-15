SI All-American Candidate Bennett Pitcher Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT Bennett Pitcher

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 273 pounds

School: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy

Schools of Interest: Committed to Harvard basketball. Considering football offers from Baylor, Cal, Georgia Tech, UMass and others.

Frame: Towering prospect with developed upper body and relatively lean muscle throughout. Room to add to trunk and lower half.

Athleticism: Basketball background with Division I interest on the hardwood as big man with post game. Footwork, leaping ability and length pop out on sophomore tape, his last football season in full.

Instincts: Swift tight end as a sophomore with good speed and ability to make plays in the open field. Elite length and body control to pluck passes in the air or get to the second level and sustain blocks. Leverage consistency led to some finishing power against smaller defenders.

Polish: The tight end to tackle transition isn’t anything new in the projection business that is college football and the raw tools are in his favor if there is buy-in. Great body control and spacial awareness, evident at tight end, would pair with the length and athleticism to kick off the project ideally.

Bottom Line: Pitcher missed some time in 2019 and made a basketball commitment to Harvard, but his ceiling may be on the football field down the line. As a future offensive tackle should he get back to the gridiron, he has the athleticism of a tight end and that hoops foundation emphasizes his footwork and wingspan all the more. If he commits to adding the mass necessary to play Power Five football, it would only be a matter of time before the strength and technique matches the measurables and athleticism.