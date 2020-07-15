SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Bennett Pitcher Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT Bennett Pitcher
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 273 pounds
School: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy
Schools of Interest: Committed to Harvard basketball. Considering football offers from Baylor, Cal, Georgia Tech, UMass and others. 

Frame: Towering prospect with developed upper body and relatively lean muscle throughout. Room to add to trunk and lower half. 

Athleticism: Basketball background with Division I interest on the hardwood as big man with post game. Footwork, leaping ability and length pop out on sophomore tape, his last football season in full.

Instincts: Swift tight end as a sophomore with good speed and ability to make plays in the open field. Elite length and body control to pluck passes in the air or get to the second level and sustain blocks. Leverage consistency led to some finishing power against smaller defenders. 

Polish: The tight end to tackle transition isn’t anything new in the projection business that is college football and the raw tools are in his favor if there is buy-in. Great body control and spacial awareness, evident at tight end, would pair with the length and athleticism to kick off the project ideally.

Bottom Line: Pitcher missed some time in 2019 and made a basketball commitment to Harvard, but his ceiling may be on the football field down the line. As a future offensive tackle should he get back to the gridiron, he has the athleticism of a tight end and that hoops foundation emphasizes his footwork and wingspan all the more. If he commits to adding the mass necessary to play Power Five football, it would only be a matter of time before the strength and technique matches the measurables and athleticism. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Edwin White Highlights and Evaluation

Edwin White is a safety prospect from UMS-Wright Preparatory School in Mobile, Ala. Edwin White is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jay Jones Highlights and Evaluation

Jay Jones is a cornerback prospect from Demopolis High School in Demopolis, Ala. Jones is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jatius Geer Highlights and Evaluation

Jatius Geer is a defensive end prospect from Belton-Honea Path High School in Honea Path, S.C. Geer is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jack Steckler Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Steckler is a tight end prospect from Bismarck High School in Bismarck, N.D. Steckler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Javon McIntyre Highlights and Evaluation

Javon McIntyre is a defensive back prospect from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Penn. McIntyre is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Deldrick Withers Highlights and Evaluation

Deldrick Withers is a defensive end prospect from Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock, Ark. Withers is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Poole is a linebacker prospect from West Stanly High School in Oakboro, N.C. Poole is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Christian Abraham Highlights and Evaluation

Christian Abraham is an athlete prospect from St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J. Abraham is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Highlights and Evaluation

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a defensive tackle prospect from Gaffney High School in Gaffney, S.C. Ingram-Dawkins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Trinity Bell Highlights and Evaluation

Trinity Bell is a tight end and defensive line prospect from Albertville High School in Albertville, Ala. Bell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American