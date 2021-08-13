Big Pass Catcher Kody Finley Flashes Game, Set for Fall Visits

Kody Finley has an edge about him in person.

The Ponchatoula (La.) High School standout, playing for the same program that produced his brother TJ before stints at LSU and Auburn, is making his own name in the college football recruiting world with some authority.

Armed with several scholarship offers entering his senior season, his last round of prep work came at the ABX Performance event in July.

"I think I did what I went there to do," he told SI All-American. "I went to get work in. I had a hip problem going on, so it was my first day back. I ran a good 40 (yard dash), in my opinion. It was a 4.65. I want to get a 4.5 before I graduate. But it was good to just come out here and work. At first I was just running fades but a coach came out to me and said, 'I know you're a big guy and your strength is going to be high balls...but work outside of your comfort zone.'

"I used my body to get inside, come underneath, it showed I can do more than just go get the ball. Or just throwing the ball up to me."

The big-bodied pass catcher, who checked in at 6'5", 200 pounds at the New Orleans event, could project as either a wide receiver or new-age flex tight end at the next level. Finley has heard recruiting pitches on each front, admitting he once was caught up in the hype of the process all together.

"I was allowing it to stress me out for some reason," he said. "Kids are kids, you know? You look at your fellow players and see what they get and what offers he gets. So I took some time off to re-focus."

Now centered with a clear group of programs prioritizing him, from Indiana to Kansas State and Louisiana Tech, there will be a round of visits ahead of any verbal commitment.

Finley, who says most programs talk about the receiver position as opposed to tight end at this time, did not travel much in the summer as the family remained close to their father David Finley as he continued to deal with heart health matters.

Since, TJ transferred to Auburn to compete with Bo Nix for the quarterback job and Kody has made his way to the Plains, too. The class of 2022 recruit sported AU gloves during the ABX workout.

"Big bro is in my ear, he's loving it," Finley said. "He really wants me to go up there and visit again. I had a private workout there and the wide receivers coach (Cornelius Williams) said I look good. He loves how I'm a big body and I can move, stuff like that. He says I'm on their recruiting board."

The Tigers have yet to come through with a scholarship offer but Finley expect that to change. He will of course be on campus aplenty this season with his big brother on the roster.

Tom Allen's Indiana Hoosiers are a program to watch in the meantime.

"I'm trying to be patient, but it's hard," Finley said. "We have to travel and will maybe use visits for games. I've got to make it to Indiana. Kansas State, too, they're way high on my board.

"Indiana is recruiting me hard for wide receiver."

With the official Hoosier offer in hand on the morning of August 1, Finley will get a closer look at Bloomington come October when the Ohio State Buckeyes stroll into town. It falls during an Auburn bye week.

Back on the field, the Ponchatoula program kicks off the season in marquee fashion, with Arch Manning and the New Orleans (La.) Newman Greenies coming to town August 27. Finley and company will need to make big plays to keep up with the nation's most famous recruit and if the upset were to occur, the senior will be a big reason why.

Finley has averaged 17.3 yards per reception over the last two seasons, hauling in eight touchdowns in the process.