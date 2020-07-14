SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Brady Boyd Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Brady Boyd
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 175 pounds
School: Southlake (Texas) Carroll
Committed to: Minnesota

Frame: Long and skinny, with budding muscle. Average width across shoulders, chest. Sinewy arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional mass at next level. 

Athleticism: Outstanding hand-eye coordination. Quick feet; wastes little motion in and out of cuts. Clocked 4.44 40-yard dash in 2019, but plays a step slower. Very good overall body control, especially in the air. 

Instincts: Hands catcher. Capable of making difficult catches outside body, including spectacular one-handed grabs. Regularly wins jump-ball scenarios. Dangerous after catch due to speed and balance; not especially elusive. Comfortable working entire field with route tree. 

Polish: Advanced route-runner. Needs to vary release, but very quick off LOS. Stacks while attacking leverage, and breaks with subtlety, nuance in shoulders, head. Willing, effective blocker. 

Bottom Line: Boyd’s ball skills and route-running ability should help him see the field early at Minnesota. Must prove long speed and overall athleticism translates against Power-5 competition. Either way, projects as multi-year contributor for Gophers, with clear starter potential.

