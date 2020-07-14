SI All-American Candidate Bralon Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bralon Brown

Status: SI All-American

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Wide receiver

School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna

Schools of Interest: Penn State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Miami and Florida, among others

Projected Position: Wide receiver

Frame: Above average height, lean build with the ability to carry 20 additional pounds. Long arms.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast. Long arms widen above-average catch radius. Physical nature and great body control makes Brown a natural passing target at all three levels. Good initial burst off the line and enough long speed to challenge deep. Stronger than most relative to frame.

Instincts: Adept at catching passes close to the ground; makes the tough catches in traffic. Can pluck the football away from his body. Playmaker after the catch, whether it’s within the short passing game or finishing a deeper route. Shows some wiggle with one-on-one matchups.

Polish: Rock solid route runner with some ability to set up defender. He’s best when he just lines up and takes off down the field. Makes his best plays when it’s a truly tough or contested catch. Excellent open-field blocker.

Bottom Line: The natural wide receiver skills such as quickness, burst, and really good hands lend Brown the Power Five level. He has the Intelligence in understanding time and space to make plays in the red zone, at the sticks or down the field. Also willing to support the run game, Brown can develop into a complete wide receiver with the chance to contend at the highest level.