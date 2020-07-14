SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Bralon Brown Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Bralon Brown
Status: SI All-American
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Position: Wide receiver
School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
Schools of Interest: Penn State, Georgia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Miami and Florida, among others
Projected Position: Wide receiver

Frame: Above average height, lean build with the ability to carry 20 additional pounds. Long arms.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast. Long arms widen above-average catch radius. Physical nature and great body control makes Brown a natural passing target at all three levels. Good initial burst off the line and enough long speed to challenge deep. Stronger than most relative to frame.

Instincts: Adept at catching passes close to the ground; makes the tough catches in traffic. Can pluck the football away from his body. Playmaker after the catch, whether it’s within the short passing game or finishing a deeper route. Shows some wiggle with one-on-one matchups.

Polish: Rock solid route runner with some ability to set up defender. He’s best when he just lines up and takes off down the field. Makes his best plays when it’s a truly tough or contested catch. Excellent open-field blocker.

Bottom Line: The natural wide receiver skills such as quickness, burst, and really good hands lend Brown the Power Five level. He has the Intelligence in understanding time and space to make plays in the red zone, at the sticks or down the field. Also willing to support the run game, Brown can develop into a complete wide receiver with the chance to contend at the highest level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American