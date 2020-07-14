SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Branden Jennings Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Branden Jennings
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds 
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High 
Committed to: Florida State 
Projected Position: Middle Linebacker 

Frame: Intimidating presence in middle of field. Tall with broad shoulders, relatively wide waist and long, well-defined arms. Thick, sturdy legs and trunk. Additional muscle will come easy. 

Athleticism: Exceptional play strength. Long-strider with impressive burst that often results in violent hits. Explodes through ball-carriers. Shows more agility than outright quickness. Somewhat heavy-footed while sprinting in open field. 

Instincts: Relishes big hits. Unafraid to meet pulling linemen in the hole, often winning at point of attack. Chops feet while passing through traffic en route to ball, keeping head up. No hesitation pressing line of scrimmage after diagnosing run. 

Polish: Consistently assignment sound. Patient on second level when necessary; rarely over-runs play. Frequently puts receiver on ground within first five yards when tasked with one-on-one coverage. Comfortable backpedaling. 

Bottom Line: The son of former Seminoles linebacker Bradley Jennings, Branden boasts the physical tools and football IQ that helped his father earn All-Conference honors in 2002. Expect Jennings to see the field early for FSU, ultimately settling in as an impact starter at middle linebacker.

