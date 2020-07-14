SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Brandon Campbell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Brandon Campbell
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds
School: Katy (Texas) Katy
Committed to: USC 

Frame: Stout frame with good definition. Wide shoulders. Thick lower half with big, sturdy thighs and big bubble. 

Athleticism: Posted a 4.07 short-shuttle and 4.58 40-yard dash in the Spring of 2019. Also notched a vertical jump of nearly 36.5-inches. Lowers pad-level coming through alleys and gets ideal sinkage when cutting. Displays pick-and-slide ability through good lateral agility. Good contact balance. Can break down and make a man miss in the hole. Good creativity in the open field, where he attempts a stiff-arm to finish. 

Instincts: Consistent to open basket at mesh points. Good mental processing before declaring and pressing the hole. Has natural run instincts and can be decisive and deliberate. Possesses good peripheral vision. Cut blocks in pass-protection and works with good awareness when scanning for threats. 

Polish: Executes mostly inside zone and gap-scheme run concepts from shotgun alignment. Contributes to passing game mainly through screen action. Vision and contact balance compensates for average punch through the first and second level and adequate long speed. Will need to continue to expand the route tree and increase production in the passing game. 

Bottom Line: Campbell is a natural runner with good lateral quickness and runs instincts. He doesn’t possess great length, nor does he have an elite second gear. However, his skills set projects him to fit as an every-down back in an offense with a rushing attack that features an even blend of zone and gap/man blocking concepts.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American