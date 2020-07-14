SI All-American Candidate Brandon Campbell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Brandon Campbell

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 190 pounds

School: Katy (Texas) Katy

Committed to: USC

Frame: Stout frame with good definition. Wide shoulders. Thick lower half with big, sturdy thighs and big bubble.

Athleticism: Posted a 4.07 short-shuttle and 4.58 40-yard dash in the Spring of 2019. Also notched a vertical jump of nearly 36.5-inches. Lowers pad-level coming through alleys and gets ideal sinkage when cutting. Displays pick-and-slide ability through good lateral agility. Good contact balance. Can break down and make a man miss in the hole. Good creativity in the open field, where he attempts a stiff-arm to finish.

Instincts: Consistent to open basket at mesh points. Good mental processing before declaring and pressing the hole. Has natural run instincts and can be decisive and deliberate. Possesses good peripheral vision. Cut blocks in pass-protection and works with good awareness when scanning for threats.

Polish: Executes mostly inside zone and gap-scheme run concepts from shotgun alignment. Contributes to passing game mainly through screen action. Vision and contact balance compensates for average punch through the first and second level and adequate long speed. Will need to continue to expand the route tree and increase production in the passing game.

Bottom Line: Campbell is a natural runner with good lateral quickness and runs instincts. He doesn’t possess great length, nor does he have an elite second gear. However, his skills set projects him to fit as an every-down back in an offense with a rushing attack that features an even blend of zone and gap/man blocking concepts.