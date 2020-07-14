SI All-American Candidate Brandon Honorable Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brandon Honorable

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 280 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Detroit, (Mich.) Martin Luther King

Schools of Interest: Georgia Tech, Oregon, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Vanderbilt.

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Long, well-distributed offensive tackle with room to add mass and definition to upper and lower body.

Athleticism: Surprisingly versatile for his long frame and displays a quick first step and punch that should only improve as he continues to refine his technique. Fluid in his movements and has a natural ability to bend and absorb blows while not losing leverage.

Instincts: Moves well for his size and is confident in his pass protection sets. Bends well to leverage smaller opponents and uses his frame advantageously.

Polish: His lateral quickness coupled with the length he possesses allow him to mirror opposing edge rushers. As he improves overall technique, he has the potential to be a complete tackle prospect.

Bottom Line: Honorable is a massive tackle prospect who moves well laterally and has a desirable frame. He is still raw in his technique, but as he adds overall body mass, he will increase production. His size cannot be coached, and his athleticism makes him even more desirable. He projects as a multi-year Power 5 starter with a high ceiling.