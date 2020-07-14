SI All-American Candidate Brandon Schabert Highlights and Evaluation
SI All-American
Prospect: WR Brandon Schabert
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds
School: Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage School
Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, Kent State, and FAU, among others
Frame: Compact, well-defined frame with room to add bulk overall.
Athleticism: Reports a sub 4.5 forty time and film supports it. He has breakaway speed and is shifty at the next level. He shows nice ball skills down the field and is an asset on special teams as well.
Instincts: Shows complete awareness with the ball in his hands and shows the ability to separate late into routes.
Polish: Versatile receiver with room to grow in his frame and craft. He works late into routes but can still improve his ability to leverage defenders with his speed. He shows requisite ball skills and body control on film.
Bottom Line: Brandon Schabert is a well-rounded receiver with high upsides because of his breakaway speed and ball control and skills down the field. If he improves upon his ability to stem routes and create variation, he could see an increase in attention this fall. Projects as a starter at a mid-major level with Power 5 potential.