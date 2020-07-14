SI All-American Candidate Brandon Schabert Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Brandon Schabert

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 180 pounds

School: Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage School

Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, Kent State, and FAU, among others

Frame: Compact, well-defined frame with room to add bulk overall.

Athleticism: Reports a sub 4.5 forty time and film supports it. He has breakaway speed and is shifty at the next level. He shows nice ball skills down the field and is an asset on special teams as well.

Instincts: Shows complete awareness with the ball in his hands and shows the ability to separate late into routes.

Polish: Versatile receiver with room to grow in his frame and craft. He works late into routes but can still improve his ability to leverage defenders with his speed. He shows requisite ball skills and body control on film.

Bottom Line: Brandon Schabert is a well-rounded receiver with high upsides because of his breakaway speed and ball control and skills down the field. If he improves upon his ability to stem routes and create variation, he could see an increase in attention this fall. Projects as a starter at a mid-major level with Power 5 potential.