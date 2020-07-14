SI All-American Candidate Brashard Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brashard Smith

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 188 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Schools of Interest: Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, Florida

Projected Position: Slot Receiver

Frame: Compact frame at 5’9 and nearing 190 pounds. A muscle hamster of a prospect that’s thick from the hips down.

Athleticism: This kid is an absolute burner, with short area quickness paired with world-class track speed in the open field. He has tremendous ball skills. He can play running back, or you can place him out in the slot and let him terrify defenses.

Instincts: Too many kids this fast run themselves into coverages, Smith does a great job gearing down when he needs to, and despite the smaller frame he has a tremendous catch radius. A true burner that understands when to hit the gas.

Polish: He runs above average routes and has great ball skills for a player that grew up running track. He high points the football exceptionally well and really attacks the football, always coming back to the quarterback. Just a brawler of a football player.

Bottom Line: Someone with this type of speed is going to terrify defenses every time he steps foot onto the football field. Smith is going to take the top off of defenses, and early in his career you can manufacture touches for him and watch him work.