SI All-American Candidate Brendan Sullivan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Brendan Sullivan

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Davison (Mich.) Davison

Committed to: Northwestern

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Ideal frame, yet skinny. Needs to fill in and put on more muscle over time.

Athleticism: Shows a good ability throwing on the run, fast feet in and out of the pocket. Flashes the ability to reset feet and throw from uncomfortable positions. Can be effective in the option-read game and has the ability to break tackles in open field. Threatens second level defenders with his speed.

Instincts: Reads defenses quickly and gets the ball out fast. Possess the ability to extend the play and move the chains on the ground. Poised through his progressions even when faced with extreme pressure.

Polish: Great footwork in and out of the pocket with impressive mechanics. Clearly has spent a lot of time off the field developing these skills. Has an excellent ability to make throws into tight windows in the short passing game.

Bottom Line: Sullivan is a talented dual-threat quarterback that can threaten defenses with his legs and arm. His precision in the passing game, and ability to make people miss in the ground game makes him very hard for defenses to handle. With some more weight and strength he could compete anywhere for a starting job in the Power 5.