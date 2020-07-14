SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Brendan Sullivan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Brendan Sullivan
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 180 pounds 
Position: Quarterback
School: Davison (Mich.) Davison
Committed to: Northwestern 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Ideal frame, yet skinny. Needs to fill in and put on more muscle over time. 

Athleticism: Shows a good ability throwing on the run, fast feet in and out of the pocket. Flashes the ability to reset feet and throw from uncomfortable positions. Can be effective in the option-read game and has the ability to break tackles in open field. Threatens second level defenders with his speed. 

Instincts: Reads defenses quickly and gets the ball out fast. Possess the ability to extend the play and move the chains on the ground. Poised through his progressions even when faced with extreme pressure. 

Polish: Great footwork in and out of the pocket with impressive mechanics. Clearly has spent a lot of time off the field developing these skills. Has an excellent ability to make throws into tight windows in the short passing game. 

Bottom Line: Sullivan is a talented dual-threat quarterback that can threaten defenses with his legs and arm. His precision in the passing game, and ability to make people miss in the ground game makes him very hard for defenses to handle. With some more weight and strength he could compete anywhere for a starting job in the Power 5.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American