SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Breon Pass
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 160 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Reidsville (N.C.)
Schools of Interest: Duke, NC State, UNC, Wake Forest, Tennessee, and South Carolina amongst many offers. Might end up playing D1 basketball. 
Projected Position: Slot Receiver 

Frame: Slight build with length and lean muscle. Needs another 20 pounds over the next 18 months to compete in college. 

Athleticism: Twitchy. Stop and start quickness is top-notch. Short-area explosiveness is also very good. Hits top gear faster than most receivers. Pass provides immediate transition speed after making one sharp cut. Elite jumping ability. 

Instincts: Waits until the last moment to make a juke move to enable him to avoid being tackled. Pass also times his leap very well when going after a jump ball. As a return man, Pass can maneuver through a crowd with ease. 

Polish: After the catch, one of the most proficient make-you-miss wide receivers in the country. Very good at catching passes over his shoulder. Pass also does a nice job of positioning himself to gain the best opportunity to make a jump-ball catch. 

Bottom Line: Pass will bring explosiveness to the college game. He’s excellent at running by defenders or making a jump-ball catch. Pass provides the quickness and speed to make even the surest tackler to grab at thin air. He’s the ideal slot wide receiver for today’s spread attacks.

Football

