SI All-American Candidate Bryan Sanborn Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bryan Sanborn 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds 
Position: Inside Linebacker 
School: Lake Zurich (Ill.) 
Committed to: Wisconsin 
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Broad shoulders, powerful legs, yet still room to pack on 20-pounds over the next few years. 

Athleticism: Straight-line speed looks good, lower-body power reinforced by solid shot put/discus marks in track. Excellent power. Best attribute might be balance, as Sanborn takes on blockers from the front or side and still makes tackles while fending off blocks. 

Instincts: If it’s a run play, Sanborn sniffs it out. Beats offensive linemen to the spot to make tackles. Not much evidence of him in coverage, so that area needs to be seen during senior season. Knows how to break down and tackle athletic skill players. 

Polish: Understands timing for blitzes and when to shoot a gap. When being blocked, Sanborn knows how to use his strength and balance to make tackles inside the tackle box. 

Bottom Line: Sanborn provides the powerful and instinctive inside linebacker teams need. A player that’s still filling out his frame, he also provides good balance speed to the football. As he matures into a collegiate program, he’ll become the potential signal-caller for a strong defense with tone-setting potential.

