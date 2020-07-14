SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Bryce Langston Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bryce Langston
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard
Schools of Interest: Florida and LSU
Projected Position: At this point in his development, Langston projects best as a stand-up 3-4 outside linebacker, yet he could fit and function fine as a 4-3 defensive end. 

Frame: Big upper body and torso with good length, thick arms, and big shoulders. Athletic lower half with a good overall frame at 245 pounds. 

Athleticism: As an edge defender, Langston routinely shows good balance and quick feet. He possesses great reactionary quickness and plays with an excellent range in pursuit. He has the speed and closing quickness to chase and reach ball-carriers from the backside. As a pass-rusher, he flashes a very good first step to jump on top of offensive tackles. 

Instincts: Current scheme appears to be more of a read-and-react type of defense. He plays disciplined and with good gap integrity, and also uses a surf technique to squeeze laterally across the front versus the run. Langston relies on speed and quickness when rushing the passer, and is capable of converting speed to power to challenge pass-protectors. 

Polish: Appears to be more comfortable as a stand-up edge defender and usually is aligned on the right side of the defensive front. Langston has a high upside and a ton of raw ability, yet he will need a coach who can help develop his hand usage as a pass rusher and also develop his coverage skills. 

Bottom Line: With his frame, strength, athleticism, and quickness, Langston should grow into a starting-caliber “Edge” at the next level. His first-step explosiveness compensates for a lack of a true pass-rush plan and varied pass-rush toolbox, but that can be developed and harnessed with coaching thanks to his upside. He projects best as a weak-side stand-up outside linebacker.

