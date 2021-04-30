By the Numbers: 2021 NFL Draft, First Round
From the lack of drama at No. 1 overall with Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, to Alabama tying Miami's 2004 mark with a half-dozen first round NFL picks in one year and plenty in between, the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was eventful Thursday night.
The state of Georgia had the most natives selected, with six, while five different positions were targeted five times by NFL brass. How about Northwestern being one of seven college programs with multiple selections?
SI All-American looks at all the comparable numbers from Round 1, including home state, college program, college conference, position and size.
[Related: SI's First Round Draft Grades]
By Home State
Native High School (excludes IMG Academy, Prep School, etc.)
Georgia - 6 - Trevor Lawrence, Jaycee Horn, Justin Fields, Jamin Davis, Rashod Bateman, Eric Stokes
Florida -4 - Patrick Surtain II, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Gregory Rousseau
California - 3 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jaelan Phillips, Najee Harris
Texas - 3 - Jaylen Waddle, Rashawn Slater, Payton Turner
Louisiana - 3 - Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Travis Etienne
Pennsylvania - 2 - Kyle Pitts, Micah Parsons
Utah - 2 - Zach Wilson, Penei Sewell
Alabama - 1 - Kadarius Toney
Illinois - 1 - Greg Newsome II
Maryland - 1 - Christian Darrisaw
Minnesota - 1 - Trey Lance
New Jersey - 1 - Jayson Oweh
North Carolina - 1 - Caleb Farley,
Oklahoma - 1 - Zaven Collins
Rhode Island - 1 - Kwitty Paye
Washington - 1 - Joe Tyron
By College Program
Alabama - 6 - Waddle, Surtain, Smith, Jones, Leatherwood, Harris
Clemson - 2 - Lawrence, Etienne
Florida - 2 - Pitts, Toney
Miami - 2 - Phillips, Rousseau
Northwestern - 2 - Slater, Newsome
Penn State - 2 - Parsons, Oweh
Virginia Tech - 2 - Farley, Darrisaw
BYU - 1 - Wilson
Georgia - 1 - Stokes
Houston - 1 - Turner
Kentucky - 1 - Davis
LSU - 1 - Chase
Michigan - 1 - Paye
Minnesota - 1 - Bateman
North Dakota State - 1 - Lance
Ohio State - 1 - Fields
Oregon - 1 - Sewell
South Carolina - 1 - Horn
Tulsa - 1 - Collins
USC - 1 - Vera-Tucker
Washington - 1 - Tryon
By College Conference
SEC - 12
Big Ten - 7
ACC - 6
Pac 12 - 3
AAC - 2
IND - 1
FCS - Missouri Valley - 1
By Position
Quarterback - 5
Wide Receiver - 5
Cornerback - 5
Offensive Line - 5
Defensive Line - 5
Linebacker - 4
Running Back - 2
Tight End - 1
By Height
Over 6' - Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Pitts, Chase, Sewell, Horn, Surtain, Smith, Fields, Parsons, Slater, Vera-Tucker, Jones, Collins, Leatherwood, Phillips, Davis, Toney, Paye, Farley, Darrisaw, Harris, Newsome, Bateman, Turner, Stokes, Rousseau, Oweh, Tyron
Under 6' - Waddle, Etienne
By Weight
Over 300 lbs - Sewell, Slater, Vera-Tucker, Leatherwood, Darrisaw
200-299 lbs - Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Pitts, Chase, Horn, Surtain, Fields, Parsons, Jones, Collins, Phillips, Davis, Paye, Harris, Etienne, Turner, Rousseau, Oweh, Tyron
Under 200 lbs - Waddle, Smith, Toney, Farley, Newsome, Bateman, Stokes
More from SI All-American
Elite 11 Philadelphia Top Performers
Elite 11 Dallas Top Performers
Championship 7v7 Dallas Notebook
Under Armour Atlanta Top Performers | Recruiting Notebook
Elite 11 Orlando Top Performers
--
Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.