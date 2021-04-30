By the Numbers: 2021 NFL Draft, First Round

From the lack of drama at No. 1 overall with Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, to Alabama tying Miami's 2004 mark with a half-dozen first round NFL picks in one year and plenty in between, the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft was eventful Thursday night.

The state of Georgia had the most natives selected, with six, while five different positions were targeted five times by NFL brass. How about Northwestern being one of seven college programs with multiple selections?

SI All-American looks at all the comparable numbers from Round 1, including home state, college program, college conference, position and size.

[Related: SI's First Round Draft Grades]

By Home State

Native High School (excludes IMG Academy, Prep School, etc.)

Georgia - 6 - Trevor Lawrence, Jaycee Horn, Justin Fields, Jamin Davis, Rashod Bateman, Eric Stokes

Florida -4 - Patrick Surtain II, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Gregory Rousseau

California - 3 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jaelan Phillips, Najee Harris

Texas - 3 - Jaylen Waddle, Rashawn Slater, Payton Turner

Louisiana - 3 - Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Travis Etienne

Pennsylvania - 2 - Kyle Pitts, Micah Parsons

Utah - 2 - Zach Wilson, Penei Sewell

Alabama - 1 - Kadarius Toney

Illinois - 1 - Greg Newsome II

Maryland - 1 - Christian Darrisaw

Minnesota - 1 - Trey Lance

New Jersey - 1 - Jayson Oweh

North Carolina - 1 - Caleb Farley,

Oklahoma - 1 - Zaven Collins

Rhode Island - 1 - Kwitty Paye

Washington - 1 - Joe Tyron

By College Program

Alabama - 6 - Waddle, Surtain, Smith, Jones, Leatherwood, Harris

Clemson - 2 - Lawrence, Etienne

Florida - 2 - Pitts, Toney

Miami - 2 - Phillips, Rousseau

Northwestern - 2 - Slater, Newsome

Penn State - 2 - Parsons, Oweh

Virginia Tech - 2 - Farley, Darrisaw

BYU - 1 - Wilson

Georgia - 1 - Stokes

Houston - 1 - Turner

Kentucky - 1 - Davis

LSU - 1 - Chase

Michigan - 1 - Paye

Minnesota - 1 - Bateman

North Dakota State - 1 - Lance

Ohio State - 1 - Fields

Oregon - 1 - Sewell

South Carolina - 1 - Horn

Tulsa - 1 - Collins

USC - 1 - Vera-Tucker

Washington - 1 - Tryon

By College Conference

SEC - 12

Big Ten - 7

ACC - 6

Pac 12 - 3

AAC - 2

IND - 1

FCS - Missouri Valley - 1

By Position

Quarterback - 5

Wide Receiver - 5

Cornerback - 5

Offensive Line - 5

Defensive Line - 5

Linebacker - 4

Running Back - 2

Tight End - 1

By Height

Over 6' - Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Pitts, Chase, Sewell, Horn, Surtain, Smith, Fields, Parsons, Slater, Vera-Tucker, Jones, Collins, Leatherwood, Phillips, Davis, Toney, Paye, Farley, Darrisaw, Harris, Newsome, Bateman, Turner, Stokes, Rousseau, Oweh, Tyron

Under 6' - Waddle, Etienne

By Weight

Over 300 lbs - Sewell, Slater, Vera-Tucker, Leatherwood, Darrisaw

200-299 lbs - Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Pitts, Chase, Horn, Surtain, Fields, Parsons, Jones, Collins, Phillips, Davis, Paye, Harris, Etienne, Turner, Rousseau, Oweh, Tyron

Under 200 lbs - Waddle, Smith, Toney, Farley, Newsome, Bateman, Stokes

More from SI All-American

Elite 11 Philadelphia Top Performers

Elite 11 Dallas Top Performers

Championship 7v7 Dallas Notebook

Under Armour Atlanta Top Performers | Recruiting Notebook

Elite 11 Orlando Top Performers

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.