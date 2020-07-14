SI All-American Candidate Byron Cardwell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Byron Cardwell

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 193 pounds

School: San Diego (Calif.) Samuel F.B. Morse

Position: Running Back

Schools of Interest: Cal, UCLA, USC, Washington, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Utah, Nebraska and Penn State, among others.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Well-proportioned overall. Relatively thick with emerging muscle. Solid trunk and carved calves. Plenty of room to add good mass, especially in upper half.

Athleticism: Notably light feet in short spaces. Good agility; occasionally embarrasses defenders. Surprising top-end speed in open field, but can’t always turn corner near LOS. Keen sense of balance. Usually brought down by multiple defenders.

Instincts: Impressive vision in box and open field. Always aware of potential cutback. Patient runner; will sit behind offensive linemen as play develops. Puts head down for extra yardage when necessary.

Polish: Good footwork in backfield. Runs low, maintaining strong center of gravity. Not much of a factor in passing game. Has strength and disposition to be effective in pass protection, but limited experience.

Bottom Line: Cardwell should see the field as a freshman, and emerge as a program’s lead back by the time he’s a junior at the latest. Speed against Power-5 defenders could be major swing factor. Cardwell’s vision, agility and burgeoning power will ensure he’s productive regardless.