SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Byron Cardwell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Byron Cardwell
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 193 pounds
School: San Diego (Calif.) Samuel F.B. Morse
Position: Running Back
Schools of Interest: Cal, UCLA, USC, Washington, Michigan, Florida State, LSU, Utah, Nebraska and Penn State, among others.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Well-proportioned overall. Relatively thick with emerging muscle. Solid trunk and carved calves. Plenty of room to add good mass, especially in upper half. 

Athleticism: Notably light feet in short spaces. Good agility; occasionally embarrasses defenders. Surprising top-end speed in open field, but can’t always turn corner near LOS. Keen sense of balance. Usually brought down by multiple defenders. 

Instincts: Impressive vision in box and open field. Always aware of potential cutback. Patient runner; will sit behind offensive linemen as play develops. Puts head down for extra yardage when necessary. 

Polish: Good footwork in backfield. Runs low, maintaining strong center of gravity. Not much of a factor in passing game. Has strength and disposition to be effective in pass protection, but limited experience. 

Bottom Line: Cardwell should see the field as a freshman, and emerge as a program’s lead back by the time he’s a junior at the latest. Speed against Power-5 defenders could be major swing factor. Cardwell’s vision, agility and burgeoning power will ensure he’s productive regardless.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American