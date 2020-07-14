SI All-American Candidate Caden Jumper Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Caden Jumper

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

Position: Athlete

School: Eatonville (Wash.)

Committed to: Washington

Projected Position: H-back/Tight End

Frame: Thickly built. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Average arm length. A bit low waisted. Big, powerful thighs and trunk. Some room for more weight, but emphasis will be quick-twitch muscle.

Athleticism: Unique. Outstanding power and overall play strength. Exceptional sense of balance through contact. Good agility; flexible through hips, ankles. Average long speed and burst at best. Impressive hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Relentless runner. Impossible to tackle on first contact; takes multiple defenders to bring him down. Feet never stop churning. Enough wiggle to make initial defender miss. Flashes natural ball skills as receiver. Tracks ball well in air, uses hands to comfortably catch outside body.

Polish: Football player first and foremost. Plays all over the field for Eatonville, including quarterback. Must develop route-running ability, release off LOS. Blocking ability unknown, but has tools to dominate.

Bottom Line: Jumper’s blend of power and balance truly stands out, but he’s not nearly fast enough to play running back at the next level. Washington’s coaches like him at H-back/tight end, and it’s not hard to see why given his obvious potential as a receiver, run blocker. Could see field early in sub packages, and likely plays significant – if specialized – role for Huskies as upperclassman.