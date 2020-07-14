SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Caleb Coombs Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Caleb Coombs
Projected Position: Wide Receiver
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
School: Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College 
Schools of Interest: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Buffalo and others.

Frame: Short with relatively broad frame. Lean muscle development in upper half with room to add mass in lower.

Athleticism: Runs relatively well and gets to top speed in minimal strides. Can decelerate at above-average rate with good ball tracking and body control to maximize catch radius in tight and/or contested windows.

Instincts: A natural with the ball in the air who plays bigger than he is. Willing to leave his feet to adjust or haul in off-line throws. Doesn’t waste much movement beyond the line of scrimmage and can make plays low to the ground to protect passer and slight frame.

Polish: There is a hesitation off the line of scrimmage that can be cleaned up when facing press coverage. Runs with good lean and good technique off the line versus off coverage but can stand to lower pad level for more leverage effect versus good coverage.

Bottom Line: Coombs is an effective and productive wide receiver with slot traits like grit, body control and strong hands. Improved route-running technique at the top of routes as well as off the line of scrimmage will maximize the threat he presents. Any added physicality and mass could take run-after-catch game to the next level and allow for relatively early time in the wide receiver rotation in college.

