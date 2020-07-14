SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Caleb Hood Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Caleb Hood
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 220 pounds 
Position: Quarterback 
School: Richmond (N.C.) Rockingham
Committed: North Carolina 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Thick legs and hips. Well developed and does not really need to add weight. 

Athleticism: Dynamic first step. For his size, Hood’s change of direction is fantastic. Hood provides good open-field speed. Powerful hips. Arm strength is also pretty good. 

Instincts: Knows when to place air on the football or drill it into the wide receiver. Excellent at setting up quarterback draw plays with a normal drop before running. When he tucks and runs, Hood makes defenders miss with a variety of moves. 

Polish: Hood’s ability to extend plays in the pocket and keep his eyes on the secondary is fantastic. Very good touch with the deep passes. Excellent feel for running read-option and quarterback designed runs. 

Bottom Line: Hood is a dynamic dual-threat signal-caller with excellent touch and plenty of arm strength. His ability to make defenders miss like a running back, or simply keep a play alive before making a pass, makes Hood’s upside high regardless of offensive role or situation.

