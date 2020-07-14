SI All-American Candidate Calen Bullock Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DB Calen Bullock

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

School: Pasadena (Calif.) John Muir

Committed to: USC

Frame: Above average height with excellent length and lean muscle definition throughout. Narrow build with room to add overall mass.

Athleticism: Runs well with a long stride. Despite a high center of gravity comes out of breaks well along with the lateral game. Moonlights as a productive wide receiver with above average route running and after the catch skill.

Instincts: Extremely comfortable with the football in the air, tracks it well and can come down with the ball at the high point or in traffic. Anticipates well and can attack routes downhill effectively. Always around the football with the potential to take it the distance whenever he forces a turnover. Factors into return game and willing to run the alley in run support.

Polish: At his best as high coverage support and some free reign to play the ball at an angle. Comes off the hash with efficiency and can get towards the high point with a purpose. A bit high in his stance and backpedal foundation but lowers naturally during transitioning.

Bottom Line: Bullock is a rangy, ball-hawking safety with great length and instincts as the last line of defense. He is more finesse than physical at this stage of his development but possesses the frame to develop into a balanced captain of the secondary type. There are enough polish and ball skills to compete one-on-one in the slot, in the boundary and especially over the top of a coverage unit. As he balances his game, it won’t be long before contending with Pac-12 passers on Saturdays.