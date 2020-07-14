SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Cameron James Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Cameron James
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 280 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Chicago (Ill.) Simeon
Committed to: Minnesota 
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Very tall with strong length. For an offensive lineman, relatively thin lower body. Solid upper body. 

Athleticism: Great open-field quickness. Can bend at the knees and displays good flexibility overall. Good strength despite lack of natural leverage. Lateral mobility is quite good. Above average power. Uses his hands well. 

Instincts: Understands how to engage a defensive player in space. Turns the corner, when pulling, and quickly gathers himself to deliver a blow. Knows how to stalk block when a smaller defender tries to win the edge. 

Polish: At the snap, James engages and extends his arms into the defender and directs him where he wants the defender to go. Turns his body with ease; also turns up field easily after running parallel to the line of scrimmage. Knows how to use his hips when run blocking. 

Bottom Line: James provides the athleticism and power to play either left or right tackle. With good strength at the point of attack, he does an excellent job of moving in space. He gets out of his stance quickly and knows how to deliver a blow. James provides the upside to be a really good college tackle.

