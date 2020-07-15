SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Ransom Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Cam’Ron Ransom

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 224 pounds

School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood Senior

Schools of Interest: Considering Marshall, FAU, Southern Miss, Kentucky, Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech, among others.

Frame: Well-developed lower body, especially hips. Long legs and arms with college-ready build overall.

Athleticism: Open-field speed is impressive. Very good leg drive. Shifty in tight quarters, especially for a player over 200 pounds. Powerful arm. Shifts his weight to change direction like a slot receiver.

Instincts: Does not force the ball into traffic very often. Places plenty of air on the deep passes to allow wide receivers to run underneath the football. Keeps his eyes downfield and willing to take those chances.

Polish: Ransom does a good job of not forcing the football into coverage. Keeps his eyes downfield when outside the pocket and can deliver accurate passes on the run. Needs some refinement with weight distribution when throwing. Knows when to tuck the football and run.

Bottom Line: Ransom possesses the arm strength, quickness, strength, and agility to be a starting Power Five quarterback one day. He does a nice job of keeping his eyes downfield when rushed and proves dangerous in the read-option game. More passing polish in a college system will round out his game.