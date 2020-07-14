SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Cam'Ron Stewart Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Cam’Ron Stewart 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 235 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin
Committed to: Rutgers 
Projected Position: Defensive End/Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long, well-distributed build. Wide-framed prospect with room to add good weight as needed. 

Athleticism: Uses frame and speed to his advantage to disrupt off the edge. May be too athletic to play with his hand in the dirt, and has ability to drop into coverage dependent on coverage scheme. 

Instincts: Reads plays nicely, uses his offensive background to jump passing lanes and disrupt plays, flashing anticipation. Sets tackles up with his speed but possess the length and explosion to bull rush effectively. 

Polish: Depending on where he finds a niche will determine the amount of polish he will enter the college ranks with. Uses athleticism to beat opposing tackles, but he can add the necessary weight to play with his hand in the dirt if required. Projects as a hybrid edge rusher. 

Bottom Line: Stewart is a well-built prospect that possesses the length and athleticism to disrupt off the edge. The biggest question is where does he fit at the college level, and how will finding that role affect his development? He is a high upside player with room to improve upon his game regardless of future alignment.

