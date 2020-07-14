SI All-American Candidate Carlos Del Rio Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Carlos Del Rio

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Loganville (Ga.) Grayson

Committed to: Florida

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Fairly tall with good length. Filled out, muscular upper body with some development in lower half. Can carry more weight throughout.

Athleticism: Quicker than fast but adequate on the move with better burst and long speed than testing times suggest. Comfortable operating outside the pocket with good vision and ability to make defenders miss in the open field. More suited to throw inside the pocket but flashes multiple arm angles at times.

Instincts: Long strider in space when he takes off on the run. One-cut style as a runner with lower-body balance and better power than frame suggests. Resets and throws to second or third read without much-wasted movement. Willing to stand in and take punishment to buy pass-catchers a bit more time.

Polish: Elongated motion but can tighten up and drive the ball with success from the pocket. Good, methodical footwork inside the pocket with more fluidity outside of it. Classic, three-quarter release point with good zip on the football. Some touch down the field with outside-the-numbers accuracy on occasion, but could stand to get to secondary reads sooner.

Bottom Line: Del Rio has the tools to develop into a true threat in a balanced spread offense down the line. He has the arm talent to push the football to all three levels with accuracy along with the ball-handling, athleticism and running skill to keep defenses honest with his legs. As he adds mass and polishes up, he can challenge for a starting role within the Power 5.