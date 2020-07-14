SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Casey Cain Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Casey Cain
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton
Committed to: Texas 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long, well-built frame with ability to add weight if required across upper and lower body. 

Athleticism: Excels with the ball in the air. Frequently wins one-on-one situations, and he does so because he is able to control his body down the field. His hands are the difference-maker, as he snatches the ball from the air instead of protecting against his body. Comes from a track background and should utilize it to improve his overall top-end speed. 

Instincts: He has an above-average frame and uses it well. He can take the top off of a defense and win jump ball situations by taking the ball out of the air, but he can also protect the ball with his body to avoid a defender poking it out. 

Polish: He has plenty of room to grow as a receiver. He needs to improve his release, or he could struggle against press and run at the college level. His ability to high point the ball and use his hands consistently to make catches are the best part of his game. 

Bottom Line: Cain is a long, well-distributed wide receiver who can make plays down the field with his leaping ability and body control. He has to refine his release and improve his overall quickness to become a complete receiver at the college level. His frame and downfield ability suggest he will get opportunities at the college level if he improves his release and adds variation to his somewhat limited route tree. He is likely to draw more attention this fall.

