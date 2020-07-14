SI All-American Candidate Casey Phinney Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Casey Phinney

Projected Position: Middle Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds

School: Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Burly. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Thick arms. Big, solid thighs and trunk. Plenty developed already, with some room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Powerful. Packs major punch as tackler, and strong enough to knock back linemen at POA. Impressive initial burst. Long speed is average at best. Above-average short-area quickness; makes fast, decisive movements.

Instincts: Big hitter. Runs through ball-carriers and linemen alike, delivering major blow with shoulders square. Surprisingly good range considering physique; affects the game sideline to sideline for Noble and Greenough. Quick to diagnose, attack downhill in run support. Innate timing as blitzer.

Polish: Shows necessary patience while flowing to ball in run game; takes responsible angles. Already comfortable plugging gaps, anchoring. Needs more experience in coverage. Must continue developing quick-twitch athleticism.

Bottom Line: Phinney is a throwback middle linebacker, with the strength and instincts to contribute early at Michigan. The question is whether most of his snaps will come on special teams or as a cog in the middle of the Wolverines’ defense. If speed translates better than expected, Phinney boasts starter potential. Otherwise, could settle in as key special-teamer, depth piece.