SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Casey Phinney Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Casey Phinney
Projected Position: Middle Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
School: Dedham (Mass.) Noble and Greenough School
Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Burly. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Thick arms. Big, solid thighs and trunk. Plenty developed already, with some room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Powerful. Packs major punch as tackler, and strong enough to knock back linemen at POA. Impressive initial burst. Long speed is average at best. Above-average short-area quickness; makes fast, decisive movements. 

Instincts: Big hitter. Runs through ball-carriers and linemen alike, delivering major blow with shoulders square. Surprisingly good range considering physique; affects the game sideline to sideline for Noble and Greenough. Quick to diagnose, attack downhill in run support. Innate timing as blitzer. 

Polish: Shows necessary patience while flowing to ball in run game; takes responsible angles. Already comfortable plugging gaps, anchoring. Needs more experience in coverage. Must continue developing quick-twitch athleticism. 

Bottom Line: Phinney is a throwback middle linebacker, with the strength and instincts to contribute early at Michigan. The question is whether most of his snaps will come on special teams or as a cog in the middle of the Wolverines’ defense. If speed translates better than expected, Phinney boasts starter potential. Otherwise, could settle in as key special-teamer, depth piece.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American