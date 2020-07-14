SI All-American Candidate Charles Esters Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Charles Esters Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds School: Cedar Hill (Texas) Cedar Hill Position: Defensive End Committed to: Texas Tech Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Athletic and muscular build, but needs to put on size and weight before college.

Athleticism: Shows good angles in the pursuit game. Clearly has a strong upper body, that combined with his ability to push and pull lineman make him an excellent pass-rusher. He often wins inside and can disrupt and demolish quarterbacks.

Instincts: Knows how to be disruptive in the run game; penetrates the line and re-routes running backs constantly. Excellent at keeping leverage on outside runs to his side, refusing to let running backs get the edge. Some more knowledge of hand moves would help his game.

Polish: Lines up on the edge majority of the time. Frequently uses the push-pull technique to make his way past tackles, often winning inside against lineman bigger than him. Needs to develop more moves in the pass-rush game. Does not have the toolbox necessary to consistently beat a Power 5 lineman today.

Bottom Line: Esters is an undersized defensive lineman who makes up for his lack of size with upper-body strength. His ability to win inside and disrupt the passer is impressive. This combined with his talent at keeping leverage in the run game makes him a real threat in certain situations. With some more development of his pass-rush moves and added mass, he will get the chance to compete in the Power 5.