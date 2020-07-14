SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chase Jackson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Choctaw (Okla.)

Committed to: TCU

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long, lean frame with capability to grow into a bigger bodied receiver down the line.

Athleticism: He displays nice ball tracking skills down the field, and he has the ability to high point the football and win one on ones. He does not have the most clean get off, but his foot speed appears promising. He is varied in his route tree and stems his routes well on most occasions. Displays solid hands. He caught 56 passes for 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019.

Instincts: Uses his frame and body to set defenders up for vertical releases within the first 5-10 yards, and he displays awareness in short area situations to make defenders miss and create space after the catch.

Polish: Jackson’s frame and speed appear to be his biggest assets overall, and he has room to grow. He has to continue to improve his ability to high point the ball down the field. As he grows and develops overall, his route variation should follow and improve his overall production.

Bottom Line: Jackson is a long, lean-framed receiver who displays the required speed to succeed at the college level, and he has plenty of upsides. His foot quickness indicates that his release and route variability should only improve over time. As his frame grows and develops, he has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the level.