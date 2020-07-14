SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Chase Jackson
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds 
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Choctaw (Okla.)
Committed to: TCU 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver 

Frame: Long, lean frame with capability to grow into a bigger bodied receiver down the line. 

Athleticism: He displays nice ball tracking skills down the field, and he has the ability to high point the football and win one on ones. He does not have the most clean get off, but his foot speed appears promising. He is varied in his route tree and stems his routes well on most occasions. Displays solid hands. He caught 56 passes for 1,342 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019. 

Instincts: Uses his frame and body to set defenders up for vertical releases within the first 5-10 yards, and he displays awareness in short area situations to make defenders miss and create space after the catch. 

Polish: Jackson’s frame and speed appear to be his biggest assets overall, and he has room to grow. He has to continue to improve his ability to high point the ball down the field. As he grows and develops overall, his route variation should follow and improve his overall production. 

Bottom Line: Jackson is a long, lean-framed receiver who displays the required speed to succeed at the college level, and he has plenty of upsides. His foot quickness indicates that his release and route variability should only improve over time. As his frame grows and develops, he has the potential to be a multi-year starter at the level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Noah Bolticoff Highlights and Evaluation

Noah Bolticoff is an offensive tackle prospect from Rose Hill High School in Rose Hill, Kan. Bolticoff is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American