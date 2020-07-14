SI All-American Candidate Chase Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chase Smith

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Linebacker

School: Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside

Schools of Interest: Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Purdue, Marshall, Nebraska and Kentucky.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Outside Linebacker

Frame: Extremely long arms, with a powerful upper body. Room for lower-body growth.

Athleticism: Powerful long-strider with a unique amount of bend for a tall football player. Drives hard out of his two-point stance, offensively and defensively. Lateral quickness proves elite for a tall player. Excellent hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Understands game situations, offense and defense, and adjusts accordingly during plays. Knows how to lull cornerbacks to sleep, then run by them. Times jumps well.

Polish: Ability to set up defensive backs and make catches with body positioning is tremendous. Changes directions during routes and at linebacker like few his size can. Makes one-handed catches look easy.

Bottom Line: Smith is an extremely talented prospect on both sides of the football. Great hands, quickness, speed and toughness create mismatches at wide receiver or linebacker. Should be an impact power-five college football player.