SI All-American Candidate Chase Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chase Smith
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver/Linebacker 
School: Palm Bay (Fla.) Bayside 
Schools of Interest: Florida, Florida State, Miami, UCF, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Purdue, Marshall, Nebraska and Kentucky. 
Projected Position: Wide Receiver/Outside Linebacker

Frame: Extremely long arms, with a powerful upper body. Room for lower-body growth. 

Athleticism: Powerful long-strider with a unique amount of bend for a tall football player. Drives hard out of his two-point stance, offensively and defensively. Lateral quickness proves elite for a tall player. Excellent hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Understands game situations, offense and defense, and adjusts accordingly during plays. Knows how to lull cornerbacks to sleep, then run by them. Times jumps well. 

Polish: Ability to set up defensive backs and make catches with body positioning is tremendous. Changes directions during routes and at linebacker like few his size can. Makes one-handed catches look easy. 

Bottom Line: Smith is an extremely talented prospect on both sides of the football. Great hands, quickness, speed and toughness create mismatches at wide receiver or linebacker. Should be an impact power-five college football player.

