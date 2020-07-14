SI All-American Candidate Chayden Peery Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Chayden Peery

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

School: Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon School Position: Quarterback

Schools of Interest: Boise State, NC State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Nevada, Maryland, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Kansas and Georgia Tech.

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Broad frame with decent size in his mid and upper body.

Athleticism: Quiet feet in the pocket, occasionally drags his feet during his drops. This is not to say he has bad footwork; if he did, he wouldn’t be able to throw all the bombs he does. Peery has top-tier arm talent with his own version of a compacted wind up.

Instincts: Peery often throws his receivers open. Fantastic timing on crossing throws. Plays games with heads of defensive backfield, earning bigger windows for his throws. As a life-long quarterback, he’s been coached well and his fundamentals show it.

Polish: The range of his arm also plays an intrinsic role in putting additional stress on defenders, keeping them honest no matter formation or down-and-distance. One interception his entire junior season into the state playoffs proves his effectiveness in this facet.

Bottom Line: Overall, Peery is a cerebral, certified dime-dropper. He wins with his arm, and more importantly, with his mind. We’re curious to see how he looks under center, which may hint at where he lands at the next level.