SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Chris Murray

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

School: Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi

Committed to: TCU

Frame: “First-off-the-bus” physique. Adequate width in shoulders and chest. Long, chiseled arms. High waist. Taut, powerful thighs and calves, with developed trunk. Room for additional mass, though movement must be monitored as weight arrives.

Athleticism: Explosive. Impressive burst. Effortlessly converts speed to power. Not especially fast considering other tools, but adequate top-end speed. Good feet in short areas; changes directions well on move.

Instincts: Physical. Will sprint from second level to LOS, arriving with bower that flattens linemen. Relentless in pursuit from backside. Shows patience as edge defender in read-option game. Lacks bend needed to turn corner as pass-rusher.

Polish: Starts in two-point stance, occasionally getting upright immediately after snap. Must prove he can take on blockers and anchor in run game. Relies on speed-power relationship as pass-rusher; needs to develop plan, toolbox.

Bottom Line: Murray is a strong, explosive defensive end with the size and athletic tools to play multiple roles. Projects as strong-side defensive end for Horned Frogs, but could slide inside on passing downs given additional weight. Potential early contributor and multi-year starter.