SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Chris Murray                              
Projected Position: Defensive End                
Status: SI All-American candidate                      
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds                            
School: Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi          
Committed to: TCU 

Frame: “First-off-the-bus” physique. Adequate width in shoulders and chest. Long, chiseled arms. High waist. Taut, powerful thighs and calves, with developed trunk. Room for additional mass, though movement must be monitored as weight arrives. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Impressive burst. Effortlessly converts speed to power. Not especially fast considering other tools, but adequate top-end speed. Good feet in short areas; changes directions well on move. 

Instincts: Physical. Will sprint from second level to LOS, arriving with bower that flattens linemen. Relentless in pursuit from backside. Shows patience as edge defender in read-option game. Lacks bend needed to turn corner as pass-rusher. 

Polish: Starts in two-point stance, occasionally getting upright immediately after snap. Must prove he can take on blockers and anchor in run game. Relies on speed-power relationship as pass-rusher; needs to develop plan, toolbox. 

Bottom Line: Murray is a strong, explosive defensive end with the size and athletic tools to play multiple roles. Projects as strong-side defensive end for Horned Frogs, but could slide inside on passing downs given additional weight. Potential early contributor and multi-year starter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Noah Bolticoff Highlights and Evaluation

Noah Bolticoff is an offensive tackle prospect from Rose Hill High School in Rose Hill, Kan. Bolticoff is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American