SI All-American Candidate Christian Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Christian Lewis
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Pleasant Grove (Ala.)
Schools of Interest: Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, and South Carolina amongst a long list of suitors.                                                    Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Cut and muscular body; room to weigh 210 pounds with tall build. Great length for the wide receiver position. 

Athleticism: Very good side-to-side quickness for such a long and tall wide receiver. Changes direction quite well. Lewis provides a solid open-field burst. Natural pass catcher with wide radius and fluidity at the catch point. 

Instincts: Sets up cuts very well. Uses juke moves and stop-and-start moves to defeat open-field tackles. Naturally catches the football away from his body. Shields the football away from the defender by using his long frame as the divider. 

Polish: Lewis utilizes sharp cuts during routes as well as after the catch to defeat would-be tacklers. Waits until the last moment to utilize a juke move to ensure the defender will miss. Naturally catches the football away from his body. 

Bottom Line: Lewis is a rising talent with his long and lean frame combining with good instincts and athleticism. Runs good routes and can execute vertically as needed. Can be a big-play threat over the top of a defense. Adept at weaving his way through traffic after catching a screen pass.

